In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
ETrance vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|PURE EV
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours