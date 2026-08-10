In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
ETrance vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|O3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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