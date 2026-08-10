In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Queen sx
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.