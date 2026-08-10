In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Queen
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|70 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.