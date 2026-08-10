In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (last recorded price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Max Comparison