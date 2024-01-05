In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less