In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less