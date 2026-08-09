In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
ETrance vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Star city plus
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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