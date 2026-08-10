In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
ETrance vs Sport Comparison