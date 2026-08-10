In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
ETrance vs Zest 110 Comparison