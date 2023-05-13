In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
ETrance vs Radeon Comparison