In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
ETrance vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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