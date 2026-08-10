In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.