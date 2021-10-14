In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less