In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70.0 and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Yaarii
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|70.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.