PURE EV ETrance vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70.0 and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance Rafiki
BrandPURE EVTrinity Motors
Price₹ 51,999₹ 69,999
Range70.075 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Specification
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5-18,Rear :-2.5-18Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Kerb Weight
49 kg62 kg
Chassis
Alloy-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Left/ Right Blinkers, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Portable NMC Battery, Smart Lock,-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,99973,600
Ex-Showroom Price
51,99969,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1171,581

