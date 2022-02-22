Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesETrance vs Techo Electra Raptor

PURE EV ETrance vs Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor

In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Techo Electra Raptor
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
Raptor STD
₹57,423*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge90 - 100 km/Charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,99957,423
Ex-Showroom Price
51,99957,423
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1171,234

    Latest News

    One of the key highlights of the new model is its 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which comes out as a replacement to the previously found 2.0-litre diesel engine.
    Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
    22 Feb 2022
    TNT Motorcycles made custom parts for the build. It is based on the Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI.
    This customized Royal Enfield Electra looks out of the world & it wouldn't rust
    5 Dec 2022
    A Pure EV electric scooter up in flames in Warangal district of Telangana on April 18.
    After Okinawa, Pure EV also recalls 2,000 electric scooters amid fire incidents
    22 Apr 2022
    Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across e3 Wheelers, e4 Wheelers, agricultural applications, and other EV segments.
    EV startup promoted by Ratan Tata raises 25 mn dollars to develop new models
    4 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV has made its debut as an extreme off-road SUV powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that can produce at least 400 hp.
    Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
    24 Jan 2022
    View all
     