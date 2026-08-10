In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Zepop Comparison