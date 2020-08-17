In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less