In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less