In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs RayZR 125 Comparison