In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison