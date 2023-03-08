In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 80,799
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|85-151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-