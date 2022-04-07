HT Auto
PURE EV Epluto 7G vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Hub MotorBLDC
Motor Power
2200 W3000 W
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
90-120 km/charge100-150 km/charge
Max Speed
60 kmph50 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,9991,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
83,9991,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
03,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8052,739

