In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 80,799
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|85-151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-