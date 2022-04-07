|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|Brushless Hub Motor
|-
|Motor Power
|2200 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|90-120 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹83,999
|₹1,53,733
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹83,999
|₹1,35,564
|RTO
|₹0
|₹10,845
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹7,324
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,805
|₹3,304