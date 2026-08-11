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HomeCompare BikesEpluto 7G vs LX 125

PURE EV Epluto 7G vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g Lx 125
BrandPURE EVVespa
Price₹ 80,799₹ 93,470
Range85-151 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
CX
₹80,799*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
85-101 km
Max Speed
47 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,5761,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
80,79996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
3,7776,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8172,382

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