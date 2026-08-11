In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs LX 125 Comparison