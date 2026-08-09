In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g
|Star city plus
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,799
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|85-151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-