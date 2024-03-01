In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2,200 W PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g Scooty pep plus Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 83,999 ₹ 65,514 Range 90.0 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -