In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2,200 W PS & 30 Nm.
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 83,999
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|90.0 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-