In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Raider Comparison