In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs NTORQ 125 Comparison