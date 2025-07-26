hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesEpluto 7G vs NTORQ 125

PURE EV Epluto 7G vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g Ntorq 125
BrandPURE EVTVS
Price₹ 80,799₹ 82,500
Range85-151 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
CX
₹80,799*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

PURE EV Epluto 7G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
85-101 km-
Max Speed
47 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,57697,834
Ex-Showroom Price
80,79982,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
3,7776,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8172,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible could have dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.
Auto recap, July 25: MG Cyberster launched, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched and more
26 Jul 2025
TVS Motor Company has refreshed the Ntorq 125 lineup with new colors and graphics for the Disc and Race Edition variants ahead of the festive season. The mechanical specifications remain unchanged, maintaining its popular appeal among sporty 125 cc scooters.
TVS Ntorq 125 updated with new colour schemes
26 Jun 2026
A Pure EV electric scooter was seen catching fire in Hyderabad on May 11.
Pure EV EPluto 7G e-scooter goes up in flames in Hyderabad
13 May 2022
Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
5 Oct 2023
The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
Despite being on sale for quite some years now, the design and popularity of the Ntorq 125 remain unchanged.
3 scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from TVS Ntorq 125
5 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers