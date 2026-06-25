In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto 7G up to 85-151 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Epluto 7G vs iQube Comparison