In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,799
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|85-151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-