In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto 7G up to 90.0 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Epluto 7G vs TZ 3.3 Comparison