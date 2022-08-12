HT Auto
In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto 7G up to 90.0 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Epluto 7G vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g Friend
BrandPURE EVTrinity Motors
Price₹ 83,999₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range90.0 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
2200 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
90-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
180 kg-
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy-
Kerb Weight
79 kg-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart lock, Regenerative Braking, Twist Throttle-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
5 inchYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 2.5 kwh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,9991,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
83,9991,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8052,328

