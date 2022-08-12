In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W & 30 Nm.
On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours.
Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge.
The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
