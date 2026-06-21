In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,799
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|85-151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-