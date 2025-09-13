In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Epluto 7G engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Epluto 7G vs Avenis Comparison