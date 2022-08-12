In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto 7G up to 90.0 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Epluto 7G vs Smak Comparison