In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Epluto vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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