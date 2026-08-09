In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Epluto vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-