In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Epluto vs Notte125 Comparison