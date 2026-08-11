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HomeCompare BikesEpluto vs LX 125

PURE EV Epluto vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Epluto vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto Lx 125
BrandPURE EVVespa
Price₹ 71,999₹ 93,470
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Epluto
PURE EV Epluto
STD
₹71,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV Epluto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
180 kg130 kg
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy1290 mm
Kerb Weight
79 kg115 kg
Underseat storage
YesYes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Torque
60 Nm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
1800 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance 50A, Twist Throttle, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Smart lockAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,9991,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
06,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5472,382

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