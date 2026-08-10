In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto up to 80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Epluto vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto
|Ego t3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|80 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|-
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