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HomeCompare BikesEpluto vs eGo T3

PURE EV Epluto vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto up to 80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Epluto vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto Ego t3
BrandPURE EVUjaas Energy
Price₹ 71,999₹ 59,724
Range80 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity-72 V
Charging Time--

Filters
Epluto
PURE EV Epluto
STD
₹71,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV Epluto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
180 kg
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy
Kerb Weight
79 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
1800 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motorHub Motor
Range
80 km/charge100 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance 50A, Twist Throttle, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Smart lockWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,99959,724
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99959,724
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5471,283

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