In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Epluto vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto
|Star city plus
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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