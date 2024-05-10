In 2024 PURE EV Epluto or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w PS & 60 Nm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.