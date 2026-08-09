In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Epluto vs Zest 110 Comparison