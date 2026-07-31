In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Epluto vs Raider Comparison