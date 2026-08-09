In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Epluto vs Radeon Comparison