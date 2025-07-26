In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Epluto vs NTORQ 125 Comparison